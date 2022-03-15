STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAGGet Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for STAG Industrial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on STAG. Raymond James decreased their target price on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

STAG stock opened at $39.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.27 and a 200-day moving average of $42.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. STAG Industrial has a 12-month low of $32.34 and a 12-month high of $48.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAGGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $147.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 434.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the third quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $600,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $396,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,050 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.20%.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

