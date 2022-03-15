Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Raised by Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 24,513.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 22,062 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.93.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.71. 208,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,979,530. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $78.92 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

