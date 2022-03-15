State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 266,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,927,000 after purchasing an additional 20,521 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $523,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $1,726,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $115,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,043 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,409. Corporate insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $80.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $108.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.30. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $210.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inter Parfums currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

