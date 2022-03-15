State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 12.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 10.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 10,199 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 43.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 38,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 9.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN opened at $59.47 on Tuesday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $63.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.12. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $88.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

