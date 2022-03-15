State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 230 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CorVel were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in CorVel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CorVel by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CorVel by 169.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in CorVel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in CorVel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CRVL opened at $156.23 on Tuesday. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $100.68 and a 52-week high of $213.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.11.
Separately, TheStreet cut CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.
CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
