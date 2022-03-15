State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,925 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,866 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 21,696 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,464 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 688,951 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,854,000 after purchasing an additional 97,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6,591.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227,184 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 223,789 shares during the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.73.

CLF opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day moving average is $21.44. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $27.79.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 80.10% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

