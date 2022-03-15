State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 4,967 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,967 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $120.30 on Tuesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.05 and a 52 week high of $209.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.51, a PEG ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.17.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $217.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.65 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AXON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.38.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CRO Joshua Isner sold 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $201,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Luke Larson sold 5,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $899,197.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

