Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Price Target Raised to C$58.00 at Desjardins

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.17.

STLJF stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.84. Stella-Jones has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $44.01.

Stella-Jones, Inc engages in the production and marketing of pressure treated wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Pressure-Treated Wood and Logs & Lumber. The Pressure-Treated Wood segment includes railway ties, utility poles, residential lumber, and industrial products.

