Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the February 13th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 619,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

STMH stock traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.07. 21,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,558. Stem has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17.

About Stem

Stem Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate company. The firm is involved in the leasing of properties, funding of capital improvements and administration of properties to growers and sellers in the cannabis industry. Its properties include TJ’s on Willamette, TJ’s Provisions, TJ’s on Powell and 42nd Street, Mulino Farm, Applegate Farms, TJ’s Wallis and TJ’s Las Vegas.

