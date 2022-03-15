Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the February 13th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 619,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
STMH stock traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.07. 21,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,558. Stem has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17.
About Stem (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stem (STMH)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.