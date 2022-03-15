Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target to C$140.00

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$150.00 to C$140.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.89.

OTCMKTS:PRBZF opened at $82.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.62. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of $82.33 and a 1-year high of $109.37.

Premium Brands Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of a variety of specialty food products. It operates through the Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution segments. The Specialty Foods segment includes the specialty food manufacturing businesses. The Premium Food Distribution segment is comprised of the differentiated distribution and wholesale businesses, and certain seafood processing businesses.

