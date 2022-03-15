Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 7,183 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 832% compared to the average daily volume of 771 put options.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBD. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 6,246.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DBD remained flat at $$7.11 during midday trading on Tuesday. 792,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,214. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The company has a market cap of $557.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.32.

Diebold Nixdorf ( NYSE:DBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.52). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DBD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

