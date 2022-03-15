StockNews.com Downgrades EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised EnPro Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.67.

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $102.38 on Friday. EnPro Industries has a 1 year low of $79.80 and a 1 year high of $117.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $280.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.77 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 10.01%. EnPro Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that EnPro Industries will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.13%.

In other news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total value of $139,027.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Childress II sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $1,076,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the third quarter worth $60,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in EnPro Industries by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

