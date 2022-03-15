StockNews.com Downgrades Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) to Hold

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on UAA. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BTIG Research raised shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.52.

Shares of UAA traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,057,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,575,763. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.87. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,573,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 104,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 39,909 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,578,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 33.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

