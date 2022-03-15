StockNews.com Lowers Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, Dawson James reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of -0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average is $3.30. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $4.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 201.9% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 155,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares during the period. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

