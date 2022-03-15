StockNews.com Lowers Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.
Separately, Dawson James reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.
Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of -0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average is $3.30. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $4.75.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.