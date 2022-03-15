StockNews.com Lowers Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.28. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52-week low of $14.93 and a 52-week high of $30.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -906.50 and a beta of 0.65.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $211.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $62,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $114,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,380 shares of company stock worth $1,995,958 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,446,000. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $388,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,278,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,008,000 after acquiring an additional 169,465 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 66,615 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 120,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 43,863 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

