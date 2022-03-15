Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys New Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 88.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 543,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,585,000 after buying an additional 255,457 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 29.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 33,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 7,674 shares during the period.

Shares of XSVM opened at $52.96 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $57.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.74.

