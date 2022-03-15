Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stock Position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $44.04 on Tuesday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $70.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%.

