Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stock Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mplx by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Homrich & Berg increased its position in Mplx by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 25,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Finally, PPM America Inc. IL purchased a new position in Mplx during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,545,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mplx alerts:

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.38.

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $32.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.24 and its 200 day moving average is $30.52. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 25.66%. Mplx’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.60%.

Mplx Profile (Get Rating)

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.