Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 4,045 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,045 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 257.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 224.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.82.

NYSE IVZ opened at $20.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $18.42 and a 1-year high of $29.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day moving average of $23.70. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 22.67%.

In related news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $3,920,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts acquired 1,349,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,656,846.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Invesco Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.