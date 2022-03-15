Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Short Interest Up 44.1% in February

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 892,600 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the February 13th total of 619,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,926.0 days.
Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Sumitomo Realty & Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.
Sumitomo Realty & Development stock remained flat at $$30.08 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.69. Sumitomo Realty & Development has a 1 year low of $28.54 and a 1 year high of $37.35.
Sumitomo Realty & Development Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Leasing, Sales, Construction, Brokerage, and Other. The Leasing segment consists and manages leasing of office buildings, residences and other properties. The Sales segment segment consists of condominiums, detached houses, and land lots.
