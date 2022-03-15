Summit Wireless Technologies’ (WISA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.50 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Wireless Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.
Summit Wireless Technologies stock opened at $1.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of -0.30. Summit Wireless Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $7.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.98.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Summit Wireless Technologies by 57.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.
About Summit Wireless Technologies (Get Rating)
Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
