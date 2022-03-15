Summit Wireless Technologies’ (WISA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Wireless Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Summit Wireless Technologies alerts:

Summit Wireless Technologies stock opened at $1.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of -0.30. Summit Wireless Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $7.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.98.

Summit Wireless Technologies ( NASDAQ:WISA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative return on equity of 103.52% and a negative net margin of 222.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Summit Wireless Technologies will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Summit Wireless Technologies by 57.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Wireless Technologies (Get Rating)

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Wireless Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Wireless Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.