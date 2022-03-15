Summit X LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Summit X LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 52,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 31,822 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 550,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,061,000 after purchasing an additional 17,284 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 36,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 38.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 8,291 shares during the period.

JQUA stock opened at $39.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.05 and a 200-day moving average of $42.95. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.46 and a fifty-two week high of $45.77.

