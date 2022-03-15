Summit X LLC Raises Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Chevron by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 180,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 24,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 60,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX opened at $166.72 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $174.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.20 and a 200-day moving average of $119.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $324.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.78%.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $2,060,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

Chevron Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.