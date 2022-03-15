Summit X LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Summit X LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3,189.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 10,844 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,081,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 69,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,392,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $192.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.75. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $187.92 and a one year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

