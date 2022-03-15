Summit X LLC Takes Position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. 47.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

LAZR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

LAZR opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 21.41 and a current ratio of 21.68. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $31.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.01. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 745.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.05%. On average, analysts predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Luminar Technologies news, Director Aeg Holdings, Llc purchased 3,586 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $54,041.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Austin Russell purchased 65,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $892,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 138,586 shares of company stock worth $1,965,841 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.