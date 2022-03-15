Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.680-$-0.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $288 million-$292 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $284.80 million.Sumo Logic also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.170-$-0.170 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.00. The stock had a trading volume of 100,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,462. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average is $14.73. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 2.51. Sumo Logic has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $23.48.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.33 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sumo Logic will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SUMO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.31.

In other news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 5,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $77,268.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $285,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,939. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 35.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,375 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 27,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

About Sumo Logic (Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.