Super Zero Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $36.89 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 14th. In the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $36.89 million and approximately $346,711.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,549.76 or 0.06568914 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00065909 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 624,393,709 coins and its circulating supply is 347,769,449 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

