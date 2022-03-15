Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Superior Drilling Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

SDPI opened at $0.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 0.13. Superior Drilling Products has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Superior Drilling Products ( NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Superior Drilling Products had a negative return on equity of 50.55% and a negative net margin of 16.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Superior Drilling Products will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Superior Drilling Products during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Superior Drilling Products by 892.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,094,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 983,900 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Superior Drilling Products by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 13,880 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Superior Drilling Products during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Superior Drilling Products during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

