Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,656 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 140,334 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 47,229 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 105,313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,812 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 15,797 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $560,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 40,145 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,083 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter.

SUPN stock opened at $30.11 on Tuesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

