Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Trading Down 6.3%

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.78 and last traded at C$7.90. 467,198 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,322,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.43.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Surge Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.86.

The company has a market capitalization of C$653.02 million and a P/E ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.86.

In other Surge Energy news, Director Robert Allen Leach acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.93 per share, with a total value of C$118,035.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 402,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,583,038.21. Insiders acquired a total of 33,441 shares of company stock valued at $134,458 over the last three months.

About Surge Energy (TSE:SGY)

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

