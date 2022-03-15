Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Analysts expect Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.78) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.95) and the highest is ($0.52). Sutro Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 81.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($3.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to ($2.19). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.71) to ($2.27). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sutro Biopharma.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.09). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 32.96% and a negative net margin of 170.55%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sutro Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

In related news, CEO William J. Newell bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 206.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STRO traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,329. The company has a market capitalization of $375.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.67. Sutro Biopharma has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $25.89.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sutro Biopharma (STRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.