Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Boosts Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,355,902,000 after buying an additional 4,177,271 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its stake in CSX by 22.8% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,176,886,000 after buying an additional 7,338,924 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,820,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,092,303,000 after purchasing an additional 267,651 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in shares of CSX by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 33,265,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $989,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,273 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of CSX by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,326,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $545,035,000 after purchasing an additional 718,350 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

CSX traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.35. The company had a trading volume of 797,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,254,492. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.49 and a one year high of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $75.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

CSX Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.