Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Buys 24,041 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 276.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,041 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 291.6% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded up $1.89 on Tuesday, reaching $96.50. The stock had a trading volume of 10,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,769. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.04. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $87.54 and a 1 year high of $117.49.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.