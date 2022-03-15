Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,585 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 303.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,097,274,000 after purchasing an additional 131,109,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 310.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,531,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532,187 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 298.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,146,939,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220,104 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 294.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,070,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in NVIDIA by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,269,338,000 after acquiring an additional 15,317,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $83,597.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total transaction of $12,922,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 774,105 shares of company stock worth $215,280,324 in the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVDA traded up $13.95 on Tuesday, hitting $227.25. 1,263,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,265,246. The firm has a market cap of $568.13 billion, a PE ratio of 55.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.41. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $122.72 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.02. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.77.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

