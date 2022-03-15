Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 123.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 2.5% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.54 on Tuesday, reaching $212.44. 407,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,473,488. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.16. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $199.50 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

