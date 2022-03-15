Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Takes $1.51 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,161 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.14.

Shares of TMUS traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.14. The stock had a trading volume of 113,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,823,822. The firm has a market cap of $157.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

