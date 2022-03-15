Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stock Position Increased by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 22,045 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $380,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 294.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 68,492 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 31.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,221,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,911,000 after buying an additional 1,962,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $35.48 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.51.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

