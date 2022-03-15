Sypris Solutions (SYPR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SYPR stock opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Sypris Solutions has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.13 million, a PE ratio of 58.50 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.94.
In other news, VP Richard L. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $25,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Sypris Solutions
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
