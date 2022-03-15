Sypris Solutions (SYPR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SYPR stock opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Sypris Solutions has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.13 million, a PE ratio of 58.50 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.94.

In other news, VP Richard L. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $25,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYPR. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,010,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 70,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 120.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 27,858 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sypris Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sypris Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 11,796 shares during the last quarter. 8.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

