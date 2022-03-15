T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Brokerages expect T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) to announce $1.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.84 billion and the highest is $2.01 billion. T. Rowe Price Group reported sales of $1.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full-year sales of $7.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $8.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.52 billion to $8.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

TROW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.64.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,476 shares of company stock worth $4,348,930 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TROW stock traded up $2.45 on Tuesday, hitting $139.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,774,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,109. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.49. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $133.07 and a 1 year high of $224.55. The stock has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.93%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

