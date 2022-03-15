TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €32.50 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) has been given a €32.50 ($35.71) price target by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TEG. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($32.97) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($26.37) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €26.00 ($28.57) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TAG Immobilien presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €27.06 ($29.74).

Shares of ETR TEG traded up €0.25 ($0.27) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €22.68 ($24.92). 433,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion and a PE ratio of 6.80. TAG Immobilien has a one year low of €21.03 ($23.11) and a one year high of €29.37 ($32.27). The company’s 50 day moving average is €22.95 and its 200 day moving average is €24.92.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

