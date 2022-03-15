Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.3911 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has increased its dividend payment by 12.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a payout ratio of 31.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to earn $6.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.97 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $99.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $514.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.72. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $98.62 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,692,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,339 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 950,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,423,000 after purchasing an additional 260,001 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $1,268,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 42,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $644,000.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

