Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) CEO Buys $197,220.00 in Stock

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat bought 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $197,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
TPR stock opened at $33.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.00. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41.
Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. Tapestry had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,108,830 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $263,170,000 after buying an additional 4,445,584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth $102,083,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 771.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,070,708 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $76,658,000 after buying an additional 1,833,105 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 13,214.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,542,917 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $62,642,000 after buying an additional 1,531,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 427.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,668,080 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $61,752,000 after buying an additional 1,352,080 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Tapestry from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.
Tapestry Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tapestry (TPR)
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.