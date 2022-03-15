Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) CEO Buys $197,220.00 in Stock

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat bought 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $197,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TPR stock opened at $33.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.00. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. Tapestry had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,108,830 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $263,170,000 after buying an additional 4,445,584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth $102,083,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 771.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,070,708 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $76,658,000 after buying an additional 1,833,105 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 13,214.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,542,917 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $62,642,000 after buying an additional 1,531,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 427.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,668,080 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $61,752,000 after buying an additional 1,352,080 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Tapestry from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

