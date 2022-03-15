Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Stock Price Up 6.3% Following Insider Buying Activity

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) shares were up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $35.85 and last traded at $35.85. Approximately 23,174 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,853,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.74.

Specifically, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat bought 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on TPR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.41 and a 200 day moving average of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. Tapestry had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 3.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,515 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,463 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 47,105 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 15.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

