Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.28 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2022

Equities analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHAGet Rating) will post earnings per share of ($1.28) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.33). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will report full year earnings of ($4.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.67) to ($4.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($4.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.42) to ($3.66). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Taysha Gene Therapies.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSHA. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.85.

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $27.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 142.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.