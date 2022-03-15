Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.28 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($1.28) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.33). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will report full year earnings of ($4.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.67) to ($4.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($4.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.42) to ($3.66). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Taysha Gene Therapies.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSHA. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.85.

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $27.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 142.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

