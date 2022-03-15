TD Securities Raises Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target to C$125.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.85% from the stock’s previous close.

L has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$107.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Loblaw Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$110.30.

Shares of Loblaw Companies stock traded down C$1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$112.76. The stock had a trading volume of 481,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,895. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$101.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$96.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.61 billion and a PE ratio of 20.69. Loblaw Companies has a twelve month low of C$66.11 and a twelve month high of C$116.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04.

In other news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 14,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.85, for a total value of C$1,549,999.03. Also, Director Richard Dufresne sold 6,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.43, for a total transaction of C$655,905.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,884 shares in the company, valued at C$614,448.47. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,960 shares of company stock valued at $10,661,967.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

