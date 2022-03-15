TD Securities Upgrades Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) to Action List Buy

TD Securities upgraded shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) from a buy rating to an action list buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$115.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$110.00 target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$108.00.

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$94.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.46, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$95.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$96.37. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$74.87 and a 1 year high of C$105.79. The stock has a market cap of C$6.18 billion and a PE ratio of 5.44.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

