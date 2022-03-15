TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the February 13th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 8.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of TDH by 21.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TDH by 44.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 8,362 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TDH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of TDH by 75.6% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 15,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in TDH during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETZ opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. TDH has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $9.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.42.

TDH Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of pet food products. Its product categories include pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, and baked pet biscuits. The firm’s products comprises dried meat, fish pet food, cat food, vegetarian pet food, dog chews, wet canned, biscuits, dog leashes, pet toys, and dentifrice products.

