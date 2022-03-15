Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Short Interest Update

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 126,600 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the February 13th total of 197,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

NYSE:HQL traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $15.55. The stock had a trading volume of 42,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,510. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.37. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $22.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.03%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQL. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 207,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 60,486 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 423,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after buying an additional 27,762 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $502,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 17,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. 22.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors operates as a closed-end investment fund or Investment trust. The firm engages in the investment in the life sciences industry. It invests in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals and healthcare information technology and services.

