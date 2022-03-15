Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Short Interest Update

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 126,600 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the February 13th total of 197,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
NYSE:HQL traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $15.55. The stock had a trading volume of 42,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,510. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.37. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $22.70.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.03%.
About Tekla Life Sciences Investors (Get Rating)
Tekla Life Sciences Investors operates as a closed-end investment fund or Investment trust. The firm engages in the investment in the life sciences industry. It invests in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals and healthcare information technology and services.
