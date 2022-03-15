Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-1.600-$-1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.57 billion.Teladoc Health also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.600-$-0.500 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on TDOC. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Teladoc Health from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $151.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $110.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.93.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded up $3.38 on Tuesday, hitting $54.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,912,985. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $50.08 and a 12-month high of $206.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.70 and a 200-day moving average of $105.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 0.44.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $200,745.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $123,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,766 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

