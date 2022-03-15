Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-1.600-$-1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.57 billion.Teladoc Health also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.600-$-0.500 EPS.

Teladoc Health stock traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.17. The stock had a trading volume of 153,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,912,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.70. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $50.08 and a fifty-two week high of $206.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 0.44.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research cut Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $193.00 to $161.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Teladoc Health to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.93.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $246,753.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $471,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 59.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,926 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,594 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,049 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

